Abstract

Driving in urban areas can be challenging and encounter acute stress. To detect driver stress, collecting data on real roads without interfering the driver is preferred. A smartphone-based data collection protocol was developed to support a naturalistic driving study. Sixty-one participants drove on predetermined real road routes, and driving information as well as physiological, psychological, and facial data were collected. The algorithm identified potentially stressful events based on the collected data. Participants classified these events as low, medium, or highly stressful events by watching recorded videos after the experiment. These events were then used to train prediction models. The best model achieved an accuracy of 92.5% in classifying low/medium/highly stressful events. The contribution of physiological, psychological, and facial expression indices and individual profile information was evaluated. The method can be applied to visualise the geographical distribution of stressors, monitor driver behaviour, and help drivers regulate their driving habits.

Language: en