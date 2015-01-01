SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Milner SM. Eplasty 2024; 24: QA5.

(Copyright © 2024, Open Science)

38501145

PMC10948199

A 41-year-old man was seen in the emergency department after his shirt caught fire while cooking. He sustained a 15% total body surface area burn localized to his right upper extremity and chest. There was no evidence of inhalation injury. Fragile blisters were seen on the forearm. These were debrided along with loose devitalized tissue to reveal an area of white and insensate skin. This deep area was excised and skin grafted. The adjacent skin was red and blanched when touched. This superficial aspect of the burn healed spontaneously within 14 days. ...


Burn Depth; Classification Of Burns; Wound Conversion; Zones Of Injury

