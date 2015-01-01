Abstract

Biological evidence is relatively common evidence in criminal cases, and it has strong probative power because it carries DNA information for individual identification. At the scene of fire-related cases, the complex thermal environment, the escape of trapped people, the firefighting and rescue operations, and the deliberate destruction of criminal suspects will all affect the biological evidence in the fire scene. Scholars at home and abroad have explored and studied the effectiveness of biological evidence identification in fire scenes, and found that the blood stains, semen stains, bones, etc. are the main biological evidence which can be easily recovered with DNA in fire scenes. In order to analyze the research status and development trend of biological evidence in fire scenes, this paper systematically sorts out the relevant research, mainly including the soot removal technology, appearance method of typical biological evidence, and possibility of identifying other biological evidence. This paper also prospects the next step of research direction, in order to provide reference for the identification of biological evidence and improve the value of biological evidence in fire scenes.

