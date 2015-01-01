Abstract

In mid-November of a certain year, a body was found in an abandoned field in a rural area. According to the investigation, the deceased, Han, male, 68 years old, lived alone and had no direct relatives. He was reported missing by his neighbor a week ago.



===



某年11月中旬，在某乡村废弃田地内，发现一具尸体。据查，死者韩某，男，68岁，独居老人，无直系亲属，1周前邻居报失踪。



Keywords: 性窒息; 机械性窒息; 死亡原因; 法医病理学; 自勒.

Language: zh