|
Citation
|
周, 邹, 姚. Fa Yi Xue Za Zhi 2024; 40(1): 86-87.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Si fa bu Si fa jian ding ke xue ji shu yan jiu suo)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38500468
|
Abstract
|
In mid-November of a certain year, a body was found in an abandoned field in a rural area. According to the investigation, the deceased, Han, male, 68 years old, lived alone and had no direct relatives. He was reported missing by his neighbor a week ago.
Language: zh
|
Keywords
|
*Asphyxia/diagnosis/etiology; *Suicide; Forensic Medicine; Humans; 性窒息; 机械性窒息; 死亡原因; 法医病理学; 自勒