Abstract

In mid-November of a certain year, a body was found in an abandoned field in a rural area. According to the investigation, the deceased, Han, male, 68 years old, lived alone and had no direct relatives. He was reported missing by his neighbor a week ago.



某年11月中旬,在某乡村废弃田地内,发现一具尸体。据查,死者韩某,男,68岁,独居老人,无直系亲属,1周前邻居报失踪。



Keywords: 性窒息; 机械性窒息; 死亡原因; 法医病理学; 自勒.

