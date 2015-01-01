SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

周, 邹, 姚. Fa Yi Xue Za Zhi 2024; 40(1): 86-87.

(Copyright © 2024, Si fa bu Si fa jian ding ke xue ji shu yan jiu suo)

10.12116/j.issn.1004-5619.2023.430102

38500468

In mid-November of a certain year, a body was found in an abandoned field in a rural area. According to the investigation, the deceased, Han, male, 68 years old, lived alone and had no direct relatives. He was reported missing by his neighbor a week ago.

某年11月中旬，在某乡村废弃田地内，发现一具尸体。据查，死者韩某，男，68岁，独居老人，无直系亲属，1周前邻居报失踪。

Keywords: 性窒息; 机械性窒息; 死亡原因; 法医病理学; 自勒.


Language: zh

*Asphyxia/diagnosis/etiology; *Suicide; Forensic Medicine; Humans; 性窒息; 机械性窒息; 死亡原因; 法医病理学; 自勒

