|
Citation
|
Mancini V, Borellini M, Belardi P, Colucci MC, Kadinde EY, Mwibuka C, Maziku D, Parisi P, Di Napoli A. Ital. J. Pediatr. 2024; 50(1): e53.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38500138
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Despite pediatric acute illnesses being leading causes of death and disability among children, acute and critical care services are not universally available in low-middle income countries, such as Tanzania, even if in this country significant progress has been made in child survival, over the last 20 years. In these countries, the hospital emergency departments may represent the only or the main point of access to health-care services. Thus, the hospitalization rates may reflect both the health system organization and the patients' health status. The purpose of the study is to describe the characteristics of clinical presentations to a pediatric Outpatient Department (OPD) in Tanzania and to identify the predictive factors for hospitalization.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Ambulatory Care; *Hospitalization; Child; Emergency services; Hospitalization; Humans; Logistic Models; Low-income country; Pediatrics; Predictive factors; Retrospective Studies; Tanzania; Tanzania/epidemiology