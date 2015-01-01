Abstract

Gun violence is an epidemic throughout the United States and is increasing around the world-it is a public health crisis. The impact of gun violence is not limited to the victims (our patients); it also extends to the physicians and caregivers who are taking care of these patients every day. Even more broadly, gun violence affects those living and going to work in potentially dangerous environments. The "vicarious trauma" that is experienced in these situations can have long-term effects on physicians, nurses, and communities. Importantly, socioeconomic disparities and community deprivation strongly correlate with gun violence. Systemic factors that are deeply ingrained in our society can increase concerns for these underrepresented patient populations and cause increased stressors with substantial health consequences, including delayed fracture-healing and poorer overall health outcomes. It is incumbent on us as physicians to take an active role in speaking up for our patients. The importance of advocacy efforts to change policy (not politics) and continue to push for improvement in the increasingly challenging environments in which patients and physicians find themselves cannot be overstated. Multiple national organizations, including many orthopaedic and general surgery associations, have made statements advocating for change. The American College of Surgeons, in collaboration with many other medical organizations, has supported background checks, registration, licensure, firearm education and training, safe storage practices, red flag laws, addressing mental health issues, and more research to better inform an approach going forward and to address the root causes of violence. We encourage the orthopaedic surgery community to stand together to protect each other and our patients, both physically and mentally, with agreement on these principles.

Language: en