SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Desai J, Sadrieh K, Singh E. J. Child Neurol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/08830738241240178

PMID

38500008

Abstract

A key aspect of management of genetic generalized epilepsy involves assessing seizure control and deciding suitability for driving motor vehicles. We surveyed child neurologists and pediatric epileptologists on key questions that practitioners should ask prior to providing clearance for driving. The results showed a wide variability of practice among responders. We propose a likely appropriate process necessary to determine seizure control.


Language: en

Keywords

driving; generalized tonic-clonic seizures alone; genetic generalized epilepsy; juvenile absence epilepsy; juvenile myoclonic epilepsy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print