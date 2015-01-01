|
Desai J, Sadrieh K, Singh E. J. Child Neurol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38500008
Abstract
A key aspect of management of genetic generalized epilepsy involves assessing seizure control and deciding suitability for driving motor vehicles. We surveyed child neurologists and pediatric epileptologists on key questions that practitioners should ask prior to providing clearance for driving. The results showed a wide variability of practice among responders. We propose a likely appropriate process necessary to determine seizure control.
