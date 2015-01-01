SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Barry MJ, Nicholson WK, Silverstein M, Chelmow D, Coker TR, Davis EM, Jaén CR, Krousel-Wood MT, Lee S, Li L, Rao G, Ruiz JM, Stevermer JJ, Tsevat J, Underwood SM, Wiehe S. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2024; 331(11): 951-958.

(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jama.2024.1869

38502069

IMPORTANCE: Child maltreatment, which includes child abuse and neglect, can have profound effects on health, development, survival, and well-being throughout childhood and adulthood. The prevalence of child maltreatment in the US is uncertain and likely underestimated. In 2021, an estimated 600 000 children were identified by Child Protective Services as experiencing abuse or neglect and an estimated 1820 children died of abuse and neglect.

OBJECTIVE: The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) commissioned a systematic review to evaluate benefits and harms of primary care-feasible or referable behavioral counseling interventions to prevent child maltreatment in children and adolescents younger than 18 years without signs or symptoms of maltreatment. POPULATION: Children and adolescents younger than 18 years who do not have signs or symptoms of or known exposure to maltreatment. EVIDENCE ASSESSMENT: The USPSTF concludes that the evidence is insufficient to determine the balance of benefits and harms of primary care interventions to prevent child maltreatment in children and adolescents younger than 18 years without signs or symptoms of or known exposure to maltreatment. RECOMMENDATION: The USPSTF concludes that the current evidence is insufficient to assess the balance of benefits and harms of primary care interventions to prevent child maltreatment. (I statement).


*Advisory Committees; *Child Abuse/prevention & control; Adolescent; Behavior Therapy; Child; Death; Humans; Primary Health Care

