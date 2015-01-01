|
Citation
|
Barry MJ, Nicholson WK, Silverstein M, Chelmow D, Coker TR, Davis EM, Jaén CR, Krousel-Wood MT, Lee S, Li L, Rao G, Ruiz JM, Stevermer JJ, Tsevat J, Underwood SM, Wiehe S. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2024; 331(11): 951-958.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38502069
|
Abstract
|
IMPORTANCE: Child maltreatment, which includes child abuse and neglect, can have profound effects on health, development, survival, and well-being throughout childhood and adulthood. The prevalence of child maltreatment in the US is uncertain and likely underestimated. In 2021, an estimated 600 000 children were identified by Child Protective Services as experiencing abuse or neglect and an estimated 1820 children died of abuse and neglect.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Advisory Committees; *Child Abuse/prevention & control; Adolescent; Behavior Therapy; Child; Death; Humans; Primary Health Care