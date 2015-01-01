Abstract

Child maltreatment is a serious problem that affects more than half a million children in the US each year.



Child maltreatment refers to acts of abuse or neglect by a parent or caregiver that result in harm or possible harm to a child or adolescent younger than 18 years. Abuse can be physical, psychological, emotional, or sexual. Neglect can be failure to protect a child from harm or failure to provide for basic physical, psychological, or educational needs. Most cases of child maltreatment in the US are caused by neglect.



Signs and symptoms of child maltreatment may include frequent injuries, poor hygiene, lack of medical care, frequent absence from school, being excessively withdrawn or fearful, and displaying knowledge of sexual acts inappropriate for age. Child maltreatment can result in injury and death, as well as long-term disability, mental health problems, and substance abuse.



Increased risk of maltreatment occurs in children who are younger (<4 years); have special health care needs; have parents who face mental health problems, intimate partner violence, substance misuse, financial stress, or social isolation; or reside in communities with high rates of violence, unemployment, or weak social networks. ...

