Abstract

Climate change has led to the highest temperatures on record with increasing frequency and intensity of heat waves globally. Prior studies have highlighted the role of extreme heat waves on health and health care outcomes, such as cardiovascular1 and all-cause mortality2 as well as hospital admissions for electrolyte disorders, heat stroke, sepsis, and kidney failure during heat waves.3 The burden of heat-related emergencies has been established at the city level4 but remains unclear at the national level, which can better shape federal policy priorities. This study examined the distribution of emergency medical service (EMS) activation across all US counties during the most recent heat wave in July 2023 and identified characteristics of counties with high burden of EMS activation.

