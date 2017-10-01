|
Citation
|
Abba-Aji M, Moreland A, Abdalla SM, Rancher C, Galea S, Davies F, Kilpatrick DG. JAMA Netw. Open 2024; 7(3): e242739.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38502130
|
Abstract
|
On October 1, 2017, a lone gunman shot and killed 60 people and injured 867 others at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, making this mass shooting the deadliest in US history.1 Witnesses and survivors of mass violence incidents (MVIs) often experience depression and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).2 However, the psychological sequelae and associated factors among witnesses and survivors of the Las Vegas MVI have yet to be examined. In this study, we documented the prevalence and risk factors of major depressive episode (MDE) and PTSD among witnesses and survivors of the Las Vegas MVI using 2021 data, 4 years after the incident. ...
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Mass Shooting Events; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/epidemiology/etiology; Depression/epidemiology; Humans; Prevalence; Risk Factors