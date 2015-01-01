Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of death in the United States and a significant problem in the US military. Brief alcohol interventions can reduce negative alcohol outcomes in civilian and military populations, but additional scalable interventions are needed to reduce binge and heavy drinking. SMS text messaging interventions could address this need, but to date, no programs exist for military populations.



OBJECTIVE: We aimed to develop an SMS text messaging intervention to address binge and heavy drinking among Airmen in Technical Training in the US Air Force.



METHODS: We implemented a 2-phase, mixed methods study to develop the SMS text messaging intervention. In phase 1, a total of 149 respondents provided feedback about the persuasiveness of 49 expert-developed messages, preferences regarding message frequency, timing and days to receive messages, and suggested messages, which were qualitatively coded. In phase 2, a total of 283 respondents provided feedback about the persuasiveness of 77 new messages, including those developed through the refinement of messages from phase 1, which were coded and assessed based on the Behavior Change Technique Taxonomy (BCTT). For both phases, mean persuasiveness scores (range 1-5) were calculated and compared according to age (aged <21 or ≥21 years) and gender. Top-ranking messages from phase 2 were considered for inclusion in the final message library.



RESULTS: In phase 1, top-rated message themes were about warnings about adverse outcomes (eg, impaired judgment and financial costs), recommendations to reduce drinking, and invoking values and goals. Through qualitative coding of suggested messages, we identified themes related to warnings about adverse outcomes, recommendations, prioritizing long-term goals, team and belonging, and invoking values and goals. Respondents preferred to receive 1 to 3 messages per week (124/137, 90.5%) and to be sent messages on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (65/142, 45.8%). In phase 2, mean scores for messages in the final message library ranged from 3.31 (SD 1.29) to 4.21 (SD 0.90). Of the top 5 highest-rated messages, 4 were categorized into 2 behavior change techniques (BCTs): valued self-identity and information about health consequences. The final message library includes 28 BCTT-informed messages across 13 BCTs, with messages having similar scores across genders. More than one-fourth (8/28, 29%) of the final messages were informed by the suggested messages from phase 1. As Airmen aged <21 years face harsher disciplinary action for alcohol consumption, the program is tailored based on the US legal drinking age.



CONCLUSIONS: This study involved members from the target population throughout 2 formative stages of intervention development to design a BCTT-informed SMS text messaging intervention to reduce binge and heavy drinking, which is now being tested in an efficacy trial. The results will determine the impact of the intervention on binge drinking and alcohol consumption in the US Air Force.

