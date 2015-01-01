Abstract

BACKGROUND: Self-harm is considered an important public health issue and is comprised by a wide range of definitions and behaviours. It is estimated that suicide affects more than 700,000 individuals every year, although, globally, there is a lack of evidence on other self-harm behaviour, such as attempted suicide. The objective of this study is to report and examine temporal trends of notifications, hospitalisations related to self-harm and suicide rates in Brazil between 2011 and 2022, as well as investigating differences in sociodemographic characteristics, methods, and region.



METHODS: This ecological study used secondary, Brazilian Health Information System data between 2011 and 2022. Self-harm notifications were collected from the Notifiable Diseases Information System (SINAN); self-harm hospitalisations from the Hospital Information System (SIH), and suicide data from the Mortality Information System (SIM). We calculated self-harm notifications, hospitalisations, and suicide rates by sex, age, race, region, and overall. We assessed time-related trends using Joinpoint regression analyses.



FINDINGS: From 2011 to 2022, 720,480 self-harm notifications, 104,458 self-harm hospitalisations, and 147,698 suicides were recorded in Brazil. In this period, self-harm notifications (AAPC: 21.13 (CI: 17.50, 25.33)) and suicide (AAPC: 3.70 (CI: 3.05, 4.38)) have increased in the country. Male adults (25-59 years old) and the elderly (>60 years old) continue to be the groups most affected by suicide, with respective rates of 9.59 and 8.60/100,000 in 2022. However, the largest percentage increases have been seen in young people (AAPC: 6.14 (CI: 4.57, 7.88)). The Indigenous population had the highest self-harm notification (103.72, 10,000) and suicide (16.58/100,000) rates, but the lowest hospitalisation rates (1.14/100,000) in 2022), compared to the overall population (70.06, 7.27, and 4.69/100,000, respectively, in 2022).



INTERPRETATION: The observed trend of increased self-harm notifications and suicide rates suggests the need for a greater allocation of resources to strategies to prevent self-harm and suicide. The Indigenous population seems to be the group with less access to healthcare. FUNDING: Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Mental Health of the National Institutes of Health under award number R01MH128911-01. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

