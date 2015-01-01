SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gigli KH, Gonzalez JD. Nurse Educ. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/NNE.0000000000001630

38502561

BACKGROUND: Exposure to workplace violence (WPV) is common in health care, and little is known about nurse practitioner (NP) students' experiences during graduate nursing clinical education.

PURPOSE: This study described experiences of WPV among NP students during their clinical education.

METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional, quantitative survey of a random sample of NPs licensed in Texas examining graduate nursing education experiences.

RESULTS: A total of 334 NPs responded, a 12% response rate. More than a quarter (27%) experienced WPV during their graduate nursing clinical experience. Preceptors were the most reported perpetrators (44%). Most NPs remained in their clinical site after their WPV experience (55%); a majority felt they had no alternative clinical placement option.

CONCLUSIONS: Nurse practitioner students experience WPV, and there may be implications for educational persistence and their careers. Future work should attempt to reduce the frequency of student WPV experiences and examine implications for NP careers.


Language: en
