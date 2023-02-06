Abstract

This study was carried out to examine the experiences of nursing department students regarding earthquakes with a phenomenological approach. The type of research is phenomenological research, one of the qualitative research methods. The research was carried out with 22 nursing students who experienced the earthquake in the Turkey earthquake on February 6, 2023. The data were collected using the "Semi-Structured Interview Form". In this study, "earthquake experience" was discussed as a phenomenon, and the data obtained from the phenomenon after content analysis were evaluated in five themes as follows: Experiences during the earthquake, experiences after the earthquake, search-rescue operations, social support and daily life after the earthquake. It was seen that they acted with the instinct of protection during the earthquake and then tried to shelter and communicate. The study reveal that the disaster preparedness and competencies of nursing students should be increased.

