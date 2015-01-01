SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bui JK, Naing P, Cathers PH, Ahmad M, Cohen B. Pediatr. Dermatol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/pde.15587

38500253

Bruising rarely presents in infants younger than 9 months who are not ambulatory and is more prevalent among children beginning to walk, or "cruisers." We present the case of a healthy 3-month-old infant with asymptomatic, symmetric, bilateral, large bruises on the bony chest sparing the mid-chest/sternum with a negative non-accidental trauma work-up. The noted pattern of bruises matched the bilateral shoulder straps of a 5-point harness of the car seat belt designed for infants. Awareness of this unique pattern of bruises will help elicit a better-informed history to guide care in an appropriate setting.


car seat bruising; child abuse mimicker; non-accidental trauma; unexplained bruising

