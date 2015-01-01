|
Citation
|
Abrahamsen EB, Mattingsdal H, Abrahamsen HB. Scand. J. Trauma Resusc. Emerg. Med. 2024; 32(1): e21.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Scandinavian Networking Group on Trauma and Emergency Management, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38500142
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Recently, the Norwegian Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) has developed a procedure for a special type of static rope rescue operation, referred to as the offset technique. In this technique, the helicopter is offset from the accident site, and the HEMS technical crew member uses an offset throw line to gain access to the scene. Today, there is little practical experience of such operations, and a need has been identified for more knowledge on the potential hazards encountered during this type of operation. Such knowledge is of importance for further development of the procedure for the offset technique.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Air Ambulances; *Emergency Medical Services/methods; Aircraft; Helicopter emergency medical services; Humans; Norway; Offset technique; Rescue operations; Risk; Risk analysis; Safe job analysis; Static rope evacuation