Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recently, the Norwegian Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) has developed a procedure for a special type of static rope rescue operation, referred to as the offset technique. In this technique, the helicopter is offset from the accident site, and the HEMS technical crew member uses an offset throw line to gain access to the scene. Today, there is little practical experience of such operations, and a need has been identified for more knowledge on the potential hazards encountered during this type of operation. Such knowledge is of importance for further development of the procedure for the offset technique.



OBJECTIVE: To identify potential hazards for helicopter rescue operations using the static rope offset technique and, thereby, to improve the procedure for such operations. This may lead to improved safety for patients and crew members during offset rescue operations.



METHOD: A Safe Job Analysis was used to identify the hazards of offset rescue operations. Such operations are divided into tasks and sub-tasks. For each sub-task, we identified potential hazards and suggested ways of preventing these.



RESULTS: Through the Safe Job Analysis, we suggest some changes in the existing procedure for the offset technique, to make it more robust against potential hazards.



CONCLUSION: We have demonstrated the value of Safe Job Analysis for improving the static rope offset evacuation procedure. Our analysis has led to some changes in the procedure for offset rescue operations. This is the importance of having two throw lines and focusing on "why" in the procedure.

Language: en