Aulino G, Giannuzzi F, Carlà MM, Guarnieri G, Spagnolo D, Lepore D, Cittadini F, Rizzo S. Semin. Ophthalmol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa Healthcare)
38502067
PURPOSE: Electric weapons have dangers associated with their use, such as burns and trauma related with the impacts of uncontrolled falls, even though they often minimize morbidity and mortality. The exact visual outcome of the damage inflicted is unknown, even though numerous studies have been documented in the literature about the ocular damage induced by the use of these tools.
Language: en
Energy-conducting injury; forensic medicine; ocular injury; ophthalmic trauma; taser