Abstract

BACKGROUND: Acute antipsychotic poisoning is correlated to a high prevalence of qt interval prolongation.



AIM: This study aimed to evaluate early qt interval prolongation predictors in acute antipsychotic-poisoned patients.



METHODOLOGY: This prospective cohort study enrolled 70 symptomatic patients with acute antipsychotic poisoning. Sociodemographic data, toxicological, clinical, investigation, and outcomes were collected and analyzed. The estimation of the corrected qt interval (QTc) was performed using Bazett's method. Primary outcome was normal or abnormal length of QTc interval. Secondary outcomes included duration of hospital stay, complete recovery and mortality. The corrected qt interval was analyzed by univariate and multivariate logistic regression analysis.



RESULTS: Patients were divided into groups A (normal QTc interval up to 440 msec; 58.6% of cases) and B (prolonged QTc interval ≥ 440 msec; 41.4% of cases). Patients in group B had significantly high incidences of quetiapine intake, bradycardia, hypotension, hypokalemia, and long duration of hospital stay. By multivariate analysis, quetiapine [Odd's ratio (OR): 39.674; Confidence Interval (C.I:3.426-459.476)], bradycardia [OR: 22.664; C.I (2.534-202.690)], and hypotension [OR: 16.263; (C.I: 2.168-122.009)] were significantly correlated with prolonged QTc interval.



CONCLUSION: In acute antipsychotic poisoning, quetiapine, bradycardia, and hypotension are early clinical predictors for prolonged QTc interval.

Language: en