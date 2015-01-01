Abstract

Using a cohort of 544 postpartum mothers, 6 weeks to 12 months post-delivery in the largely rural Makueni County in Kenya, we aimed to determine: (1) the prevalence of postpartum depression (PPD) and the prevalence of each of the four domains of intimate partner violence (IPV), that is physical violence, sexual violence, emotional violence, and controlling behavior; (2) the co-occurrence of PPD and IPV; (3) risk factors and associations between sociodemographic variables and IPV, PPD and IPV and PPD co-occurring. We concurrently administered a researcher-designed sociodemographic ad hoc questionnaire, the WHO Intimate Partner Violence questionnaire and the Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Interview for adults (MINI Plus) for DSM-IV/ICD10 depression. The prevalence of PPD was 14.5%; Emotional violence 80.3%; Controlling behavior 74.4% (a form of emotional violence); Physical violence 40.3%; Sexual violence 28.9%. We found the following overlaps: 39% of participants reported both physical and emotional violence; 39% had both sexual and emotional violence; 15% experienced physical and sexual violence; and 15% of participants reported physical, sexual, and emotional violence. Postpartum depression was associated with physical violence during pregnancy, self-employed status, history of mood disorders and medical problems in the child. Further, we report associations between various types of IPV and history of depression, physical violence during pregnancy, low education level, marital status, and current depression diagnosis. IPV and PPD were highly prevalent in our population of postpartum mothers. Various types of IPV were significantly associated with various sociodemographic indicators while only sexual violence was significantly associated with PPD. Based on our results, we provide suggestions for potential interventions in the Kenyan setting.

