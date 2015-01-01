Abstract

The purpose of this study is to qualitatively analyze the narratives of childcare workers during in-school training using the created ''Garden Evaluation Index 2.0,'' and to consider childcare workers' re-evaluation of the value of their own kindergarten gardens. Linguistic data obtained through in-house training for 6 nursery school teachers in Tokyo was used to analyze ''how to talk about children's play and support in the kindergarten garden, and what new things they become aware of in the process of talking.'' We analyzed the results using the SCAT method, focusing on the question, ''Did we gain any insights?'' As a result, the childcare worker talks specifically about the child's situation and the method of support, interprets the intentions and direction of the support, including the points understood and the reasons for deciding on the support method, and adds meaning to the child's play in the garden. I discovered this and became newly aware of the multifaceted physical characteristics of my current garden. By talking based on indicators, it is possible for children to find meaning and meaning in their play in the garden and their own assistance, and to become aware of it, which cannot be evaluated by the level of physical richness such as the area of ​​the garden. By discovering the functions of gardens that do not exist, we consider that this will lead to a new value and re-evaluation of one's own garden.



作成した「園庭評価指標2.0」を用いた園内研修での保育者の語りを質的に分析し、保育者の自園の園庭の価値への再評価について考察することを目的とする。都内保育園の保育者6名を対象に園内研修を実施して得られた言語データを「園庭での子どもの遊びや援助をどのように語り、語りの過程でどのようなことを自覚化し新たな気づきが得られたのか」に着目して、SCATの手法で分析した。

その結果、保育者は子どもの姿や援助の方法を具体的に語りながら、把握した点や援助方法の決定理由等援助の意図や方向性を解釈し、園庭での子どもの遊びに意義を発見し、今ある園庭に対する多面的な物理的特性に新たに気づいていった。指標をもとに語ることで、子どもの園庭での遊びや自分の援助に意義や意味を見出し、自覚化することが、園庭の面積等の物理的な豊かさの度合いでは評価しきれない、園庭の機能を見出し、自園の園庭への新たな価値づけや再評価に繋がると考察する。

Language: ja