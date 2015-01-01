|
中田, 香曽我部, 石倉, 竹田. Japanese Journal of Early Childhood Education and Care Teacher Training Research. ;; 乳幼児教育・保育者養成研究 2023; 3: 25-34.
園庭評価指標を用いた園内研修
The purpose of this study is to qualitatively analyze the narratives of childcare workers during in-school training using the created ''Garden Evaluation Index 2.0,'' and to consider childcare workers' re-evaluation of the value of their own kindergarten gardens. Linguistic data obtained through in-house training for 6 nursery school teachers in Tokyo was used to analyze ''how to talk about children's play and support in the kindergarten garden, and what new things they become aware of in the process of talking.'' We analyzed the results using the SCAT method, focusing on the question, ''Did we gain any insights?'' As a result, the childcare worker talks specifically about the child's situation and the method of support, interprets the intentions and direction of the support, including the points understood and the reasons for deciding on the support method, and adds meaning to the child's play in the garden. I discovered this and became newly aware of the multifaceted physical characteristics of my current garden. By talking based on indicators, it is possible for children to find meaning and meaning in their play in the garden and their own assistance, and to become aware of it, which cannot be evaluated by the level of physical richness such as the area of the garden. By discovering the functions of gardens that do not exist, we consider that this will lead to a new value and re-evaluation of one's own garden.
Language: ja
SCAT; 保育者の語り; 園内研修; 園庭; 園庭評価指標