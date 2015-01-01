|
Watson DVC, Amin SN, Robinson AL. Policing (Bradford) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2024, Emerald Group Publishing
PURPOSE Discussions about progressive gender reform across Melanesia highlight the need for more gender-inclusive policies and improved conditions for women and girls throughout all sectors. However, for many of these countries, attempts to address the problems are marred by insufficient resources and low prioritization of the issue and traditional, cultural and religious perspectives about gender and gendered roles. This article discusses how police responses are coordinated to address domestic and family violence (DFV) and provides a critical reflection on both internal responses and the complexities of multi-partner operations beyond urban spaces.
Domestic and family violence; Multi-partner operations; Rural policing