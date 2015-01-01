Abstract

PURPOSE Discussions about progressive gender reform across Melanesia highlight the need for more gender-inclusive policies and improved conditions for women and girls throughout all sectors. However, for many of these countries, attempts to address the problems are marred by insufficient resources and low prioritization of the issue and traditional, cultural and religious perspectives about gender and gendered roles. This article discusses how police responses are coordinated to address domestic and family violence (DFV) and provides a critical reflection on both internal responses and the complexities of multi-partner operations beyond urban spaces.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This article draws on the findings from a stakeholder engagement focus group with 20 participants from four Melanesian countries - Fiji, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu - to provide insight into policing innovations in rural contexts.



FINDINGS There is a need for improved multisector partnerships, increased police presence and greater reliance on indigenous strategies to improve responses to DFV in resource-constrained contexts.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The article provides insight into an under-researched area and makes recommendations for improving responses to DFV in rural areas in small-island developing states.

