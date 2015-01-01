Abstract

This paper presents the development and use of digital tools in the maintenance processes and ergonomics of work systems in the aerospace industry. The Industry 4.0 strategy aims to ensure the reliability of the human factor throughout the entire lifecycle of the maintenance process in the aerospace industry. Based on the requirement placed on the digital model of the working environment obtained from the 3D scanner data, an advanced software solution from TECNOMATIX, namely the TX JACK software 16.1.0 module, was used. The investigated digital ergonomic model, with two variants of workers with anthropometrically different weights, is the subject of analysis and simulation of the maintenance work process in an aerospace organization. Furthermore, the research also shows how the workers of maintenance and repair organizations are willing to develop their own knowledge and skills. The aviation industry should invest in the development of reliable software and hardware, improve safety at the level of digital ergonomics and the quality of jobs involving digitalization, and offer appropriate training for safety and quality personnel. The aim of this paper is to ensure the reliability of the human factor in the maintenance process and, consequently, to ensure technical safety by means of innovative tools in practice. The findings suggest that the investigated TESTER-STEND model with high-end adjustable pistons will improve ergonomics, worker performance, and work safety as a whole.

Language: en