Abstract

Violence against paramedics is increasingly recognized as an important occupational health problem, but pervasive and institutionalized underreporting hinders efforts at risk mitigation. Earlier research has shown that the organizational culture within paramedicine may contribute to underreporting, and researchers have recommended involving paramedics in the development of violence prevention policies, including reporting systems. Eighteen months after the launch of a new violence reporting system in Peel Region, Ontario, Canada, we surveyed paramedics about their experiences reporting violent encounters. Our objectives were to assess their willingness to report violence and explore factors that influence their decisions to file a report. Between September and December 2022, a total of 204 (33% of eligible) paramedics chose to participate, of whom 67% (N = 137) had experienced violence since the launch of the new reporting process, with 83% (N = 114) reporting the incidents at least some of the time. After thematically analyzing free-text survey responses, we found that the participants cited the accessibility of the new reporting process and the desire to promote accountability among perpetrators while contributing to a safer workplace as motivating factors. Their decisions to file a report, however, could be influenced by the perceived 'volitionality' and severity of the violent encounters, particularly in the context of (un)supportive co-workers and supervisors. Ultimately, the participants' belief that the report would lead to meaningful change within the service was a key driver of reporting behavior.

Language: en