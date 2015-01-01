SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pavelka MM, Kohr R. Acad. Forensic Pathol. 2024; 14(1): 21-25.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, National Association of Medical Examiners)

DOI

10.1177/19253621231224531

PMID

38505641

PMCID

PMC10947710

Abstract

Limited case reports have been published regarding serotonin syndrome due to the combined effects of supratherapeutic levels of dextromethorphan and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor. We report a case of an adolescent with postmortem findings suggestive of a diagnosis of serotonin syndrome-induced psychosis associated with a double homicide and suicide. Postmortem toxicology of the suicide victim was remarkable for elevated serotonergic metabolites of fluoxetine and dextromethorphan in a 14-year-old male.


Language: en

Keywords

Dextromethorphan; Fluoxetine; Forensic Pathology; Serotonin syndrome

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print