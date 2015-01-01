Abstract

Limited case reports have been published regarding serotonin syndrome due to the combined effects of supratherapeutic levels of dextromethorphan and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor. We report a case of an adolescent with postmortem findings suggestive of a diagnosis of serotonin syndrome-induced psychosis associated with a double homicide and suicide. Postmortem toxicology of the suicide victim was remarkable for elevated serotonergic metabolites of fluoxetine and dextromethorphan in a 14-year-old male.

Language: en