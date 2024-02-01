|
Citation
Mesbah H, Rafique Z, Moukaddam N, Peacock WF. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2024; 80: 44-50.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38507846
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Aggression and violence are major concerns in emergency departments (EDs), and have negative consequences for patient and staff health and safety. Few validated tools exist for identifying patients at risk of agitation. This study conducted a systematic literature review to identify and summarize the scores that predict aggressive behavior in EDs.
Language: en
Keywords
Aggression; Emergency; Psychiatric; Scale; Score