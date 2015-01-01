Abstract

Helmets and shoulder pads are required equipment intended to protect American football athletes by attenuating collision forces during participation. Surprisingly, research differentiating kinematics from head impacts initiated by helmets from those initiated by shoulder pads among adolescent athletes has not been completed. The current study's purpose was to determine the effects of equipment on head impact kinematics. Sixty-nine male American football athletes from three high schools wore helmets equipped with Head Impact Telemetry (HIT) System instrumentation to quantify peak linear (g) and rotational (rad/s(2)) accelerations. Data were extracted for video-confirmed impacts during two competitions. Separate multivariable linear regressions using ordinary least squares were conducted to determine if equipment type (helmet vs. shoulder pad) was associated with log-transformed linear and rotational accelerations. In total, 1150 video-confirmed impacts involved helmet (N = 960) or shoulder pad (N = 190) initiated contact. Linear (p = 0.809) and rotational (p = 0.351) acceleration were not associated with equipment type. Head impact kinematics were similar between impacts initiated by either helmets or shoulder pads and suggests an opponent's shoulder pads and helmet can deliver comparable forces to the struck player. Equipment manufacturers may need to consider the unintended role shoulder pads may contribute to head injury risk.

Language: en