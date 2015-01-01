Abstract

BACKGROUND: Self-harm and suicidal ideation are increasing public health concerns globally and are paramount in Africa. Therefore, a review of suicidal ideation and self-harm interventions would be beneficial in identifying culturally appropriate interventions for the African context.



METHOD: The Population, phenomenon of Interest and Context (PICo) model was adopted to formulate the review strategy. Thus, the Population (Africans), phenomenon of Interest (intervention) and Context (self-harm and suicidal ideation). We used this PICo strategy which is a modified version of PICO for qualitative studies. Framework with Boolean operators (AND/OR/NOT) was further used to ensure rigor through search terms such as ("Suicide" OR "suicidal ideation") AND ("Intervention" OR "Treatment" OR "Therapy" OR "Psychological" OR "Psychosocial" OR "Culturally adapted") AND "Africa" OR "African countries." Six databases were searched (Embase, PsycINFO, ProQuest Central, Cochrane Controlled Trials Register, Medline, and Web of Science) for published articles between 2000 and March 2023. N = 12 studies met the inclusion criteria, and the relevant data extracted were synthesized and thematically analyzed. The review protocol was pre-registered on the PROSPERO Registry (no. CRD42021283795).



RESULTS: N = 12 studies met the inclusion criteria, and the following themes emerged from the synthesized literature and analyses of current African approaches to curbing self-harm and suicidal ideation: (a) Western medical and compassion-focused intervention (b) the helpful role of traditional healing and healers (c) psychoeducation and self-help techniques (d) use of technology and a nation-wide approach.



CONCLUSION: Self-harm and suicidal ideation are global health concerns. To address this health concern in Africa, the authors recommend culturally adapted psychological interventions to be tested via randomized control trials.

