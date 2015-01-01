Abstract

INTRODUCTION: With Australia's ageing population, especially in rural regions, promoting physical activity among older adults is crucial.



OBJECTIVE: To identify factors influencing participation of older adults (60 years or over) from a rural community in a modified sport program and assess satisfaction with a pilot modified sport program informed by these findings.



DESIGN: Insights and ideas from two focus groups exploring community perspectives on a modified sport program informed the development of a six-week pilot modified sport program delivered with the local fitness centre. Post-program surveys assessed participant satisfaction, willingness to continue, and likelihood of recommending the program to others.



FINDINGS: Nine participants attended the focus groups, highlighting increased social connection, health management, and healthy ageing as key motivators. Joint and health concerns, cost, and time constraints emerged as main barriers. Preferences for the program included weekly sessions, alternating sports, indoor venues, and supporting modifications, but maintaining traditional rules. Thirteen participants participated in the pilot modified sport program. There was strong program attendance (86%). All participants (13/13) rated their satisfaction as very satisfied. They were highly likely to recommend the program to others (8.5/10) and were interested in continuing modified sport after the pilot (7.7/10).



DISCUSSION: This study demonstrates for the first time that modified sport is of interest to older people in the rural setting, and that delivering such a program is feasible in a small community. Rural communities implementing modified sport should consider the availability of suitable facilities and equipment, access to an engaging facilitator and participant cost.



CONCLUSION: Through a strong connection between the health service and community fitness centre, a modified sport program was developed and implemented, well-attended and enjoyed by participants in a rural community.

