Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe staff and family members' opinions about closed-circuit television (CCTV) in communal and private areas of residential aged care facilities (RACF), and to investigate how this relates to perceptions of care quality.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was developed to capture perceptions of CCTV's influence on care quality, and acceptable locations for CCTV placement. Data were recorded as ordinal-scale and open responses. Non-parametric tests of association were conducted.



RESULTS: The survey was completed by 81 staff and 74 family members. Both staff and family were satisfied with care quality and safety, irrespective of CCTV use. More family members were in favour of CCTV in both public and private areas, compared to staff who favoured public areas. Staff and family assumed there was real-time monitoring, leading to a belief that CCTV monitoring would improve safety and prevent falls and abuse. Concerns were raised that CCTV could be used instead of improving staff-to-resident ratios and interaction.



CONCLUSIONS: Overall, participants supported the use of CCTV more in public than in private areas and believed it reveals and prevents poor care. There was no association between CCTV use and satisfaction with care. Closed-circuit television can have positive impacts if all stakeholders are involved in implementation.

