Abstract

BACKGROUND: Population aging is accelerating, particularly in Asian countries. Falls are the leading cause of unintentional injuries in the elderly over 60 years old in China. Hence, it is crucial to anticipate the risk factors associated with fall risk. We aimed to explore whether oral frailty and fall risk were reciprocally related and whether nutrition mediated their association.



METHODS: From October 2022 to March 2023, a total of 409 elderly individuals from the Yangzhou community were selected using the convenience sampling method. Cross-sectional data on older adults' oral frailty, nutrition, and fall risk were collected using questionnaires. Data analysis was performed using SPSS 27.0 and PROCESS macro.



RESULTS: The fall risk score was 1.0 (ranging from 0 to 4.0), with 107 cases (26.2%) identified as being at risk of falling. Spearman correlation analysis revealed a positive correlation between oral frailty and the risk of falls (rs = 0.430, P < 0.01). Nutrition was found to have a negative correlation with both oral frailty and fall risk (rs=-0.519、-0.457, P < 0.01). When controlling for covariates, it was observed that nutrition mediated the relationship between oral frailty and falls. The mediating effect value accounted for 48.8% of the total effect (P < 0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: Oral frailty was significantly associated with fall risk, and nutrition might be a mediating factor for adverse effects of oral frailty and fall risk. Enhancing the nutrition of older individuals is a vital approach to mitigating fall risk among those with oral frailty.

Language: en