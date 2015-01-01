Abstract

BACKGROUND: Few ocular trauma studies have addressed mortality outcomes. We sought to determine characteristics of mortality-related ocular trauma admissions and compared them with non-fatal injuries.



METHODS: A retrospective study was conducted using de-identified data of patients admitted with major trauma from the National Trauma Data Bank (2008-2014). Patients with ocular injury were identified using ICD- 9CM codes. Demographics, intention and mechanism, types of ocular and head injuries, and injury severity were documented. Mortality was determined using post-admission disposition. Statistical analysis using student t-test, chi-square, and odds ratios (OR) calculations were performed with STATA-17 software. Significance was set at P < 0.05.



RESULTS: Of 316,485 patients admitted with ocular trauma, 12,233 (3.86%) were mortality related. Expired patients were older than survivors: mean (SD) of 50.1(25.5) vs. 41.5(22.8) years. White (OR = 1.32; P < 0.001), ≥ 65years old (OR = 2.25; P < 0.001), and male (OR = 1.05; P = 0.029) patients were most likely to expire than their counterparts. Common mechanisms of injury in survivors were falls (25.3%), motor vehicle traffic-occupant, MVTO (21.8%) and struck by/against (18.1%) and for fatal injuries, falls (29.7%), MVTO (21.9%) and firearms (11.5%). Traumatic brain injury (TBI) was documented in 88.2% of mortality-related admissions. Very severe injury severity scores (ISS > 24) (OR = 19.19; P < 0.001) and severe Glasgow Coma Score (GCS < 8) (OR = 19.22; P < 0.001) were most associated with mortality than survival. Firearms were most associated with very severe ISS (OR = 3.73; P < 0.001), severe GCS (OR = 4.68; P < 0.001) and mortality (OR = 5.21; P < 0.001) than other mechanisms. Patients with cut/pierce injuries had the greatest odds of survival (OR = 13.48; P < 0.001). Optic nerve/visual pathways injuries (3.1%) had the highest association with very severe ISS (OR = 2.51; P < 0.001), severe GCS (OR = 3.64; P < 0.001) and mortality (OR = 2.58; P < 0.001) than other ocular injuries. Black patients with very severe ISS (OR = 32.14; P < 0.001) and severe GCS (OR = 31.89; P < 0.001) were more likely to expire than other race/ethnicities with similar injury severity.



CONCLUSIONS: Mortality-related admissions were older, male, and mostly of White race than ocular trauma admissions of survivors. Firearms were the deadliest mechanism. TBI was commonly associated and patients with optic nerve/pathway injuries, very severe ISS and severe GCS had higher mortality rates. Characteristics and demographic variations identified in this study may be useful in developing focused measures aimed at preventing trauma-related deaths.

