Abstract

BACKGROUND: With 11,558 deaths and 200,000 suicide attempts in 2019, France is among the European countries most affected. The aim of this study was to determine the costs and burden of suicides and suicide attempts in France (population 67 million).



METHODS: We estimated direct costs, comprising healthcare, as well as post-mortem costs including autopsy, body removal, funeral expenses, police intervention and support groups; indirect costs comprised lost productivity, daily allowances; the burden of disease calculations used a monetary value for death and disability based on incidence data. Data was obtained from the national statistics, health and social care database, registries, global burden of disease, supplemented by expert opinion. We combined top down and bottom up approaches.



RESULTS: The total costs and burden of suicides and suicide attempts was estimated at €18.5 billion and €5.4 billion, respectively. Direct costs were €566 million and €75 million; indirect costs were €3.8 billion and €3.5 billion; monetary value for death and disability was €14.6 billion and €1.3. The monetary value for death and disability represented 79.1% and 24.8% of total costs for suicide and suicide attempt respectively. Some costs were based upon expert opinion, caregivers' burden was not counted and pre COVID data only is reported.



CONCLUSIONS: In France, the total cost and burden of suicides and suicide attempts was several billion €, suggesting major potential savings from public health interventions.

