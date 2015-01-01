SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

O'Halloran SA, Hayward J, Valdivia Cabrera M, Felmingham T, Fraser P, Needham C, Poorter J, Creighton D, Johnstone M, Nichols M, Allender S. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e847.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12889-024-18354-8

PMID

38504205

Abstract

BACKGROUND: System dynamics approaches, including group model building (GMB) and causal loop diagrams (CLDs), can be used to document complex public health problems from a community perspective. This paper aims to apply Social Network Analysis (SNA) methods to combine multiple CLDs created by local communities into a summary CLD, to identify common drivers of the health and wellbeing of children and young people.

METHODS: Thirteen community CLDs regarding children and young people health and wellbeing were merged into one diagram involving three steps: (1) combining variable names; (2) CLD merging, where multiple CLDs were combined into one CLD with a set of unique variables and connections; (3) paring, where the Decision-Making Trial and Evaluation Laboratory (DEMATEL) method was used to generate a cut-point to reduce the number of variables and connections and to rank the overall importance of each variable in the merged CLD.

RESULTS: Combining variable names resulted in 290 variables across the 13 CLDS. A total of 1,042 causal links were identified in the merged CLD. The DEMATEL analysis of the merged CLD identified 23 common variables with a net importance between 1.0 and 4.5 R + C values and 57 causal links. The variables with the highest net importance were 'mental health' and 'social connection & support' classified as high net receivers of influence within the system.

CONCLUSIONS: Combining large CLDs into a simple diagram represents a generalisable model of the drivers of complex health problems.


Language: en

Keywords

Community; Health; Local government; Social network analysis; Systems thinking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print