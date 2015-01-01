|
Citation
O'Halloran SA, Hayward J, Valdivia Cabrera M, Felmingham T, Fraser P, Needham C, Poorter J, Creighton D, Johnstone M, Nichols M, Allender S. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e847.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38504205
Abstract
BACKGROUND: System dynamics approaches, including group model building (GMB) and causal loop diagrams (CLDs), can be used to document complex public health problems from a community perspective. This paper aims to apply Social Network Analysis (SNA) methods to combine multiple CLDs created by local communities into a summary CLD, to identify common drivers of the health and wellbeing of children and young people.
Language: en
Keywords
Community; Health; Local government; Social network analysis; Systems thinking