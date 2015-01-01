|
Minshall D. BMJ Mil. Health 2024; 170(2): 99-100.
38508773
he developments in combat trauma care during the Afghanistan campaign have led to unprecedented survivability from severe injuries. However, the longer term physical and mental health outcomes for combat-injured UK Armed Forces personnel remain unknown. To answer these questions, the Armed Services Trauma and Rehabilitation Outcome (ADVANCE) prospective cohort study has been established to conduct long-term interval follow-up of injured, and matched but non-injured, personnel who deployed to the conflict.1 The cohort has already demonstrated an association between combat-related injury and subsequently higher levels of both metabolic syndrome and arterial stiffness, indicators of increased cardiovascular risk.2 Many more new insights will surely follow.
adult psychiatry; limb reconstruction; trauma management