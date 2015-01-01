|
Citation
|
Lyons K, Schmid KK, Ratnapradipa KL, Tibbits M, Watanabe-Galloway S. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 151: e106733.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38507921
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To estimate adverse childhood experience (ACE) prevalence among children and adolescents aged 6-17 years in the United States, to examine factors influencing the prevalence of ACEs over the time period 2016-2019, and to examine the difference in bullying trends compared to ACEs in the NSCH. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The National Survey of Children's Health (NSCH) is a cross-sectional survey. Participants included respondents who completed the separate surveys for ages 6-11 and 12-17 from 2016 to 2019.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ACE prevalence; Adolescent health; Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs); Bullying; Children health; National Survey of Children's Health; NSCH