Abstract

BACKGROUND: Our aim was to investigate the relationship between chronic kidney disease (CKD) duration and suicide risk among maintenance hemodialysis patients in China.



METHODS: Patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) who received MHD were enrolled. The demographic and disease characteristics of MHD patients were collected using a self-designed basic information questionnaire. The Suicide Risk Assessment Scale was used to assess suicide risk.



RESULTS: A total of 543 (40.8%) patients had suicide risk with Nurses' Global Assessment Scale for Suicide Risk scores ranging from 1 to 19 points. After adjusting for age, gender, disease conditions and mental state, the odds ratios of different CKD duration for suicide risk were 1.00, 2.02, 3.03 and 2.71, respectively (P for trend <.001). There were significant interactions between CKD duration and ESRD duration in relation to suicide risk (P for interaction <.001). There were also interactions between CKD duration and hemodialysis treatment duration, and suicide risk (P for interaction =.01). Patients with ESRD duration of ≤28 months or hemodialysis treatment duration of ≤24 months had the highest risk of suicide when the duration of CKD was 63-94 months, about 2-10 times higher than the other time groups.



CONCLUSIONS: We found that CKD duration was associated with an increased risk of suicide in maintenance hemodialysis patients in China, independently of other risk factors. Early ESRD and maintenance hemodialysis were associated with suicide in CKD patients.

Language: en