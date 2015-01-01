|
Citation
Turner BL, van Ooij PJA, Wingelaar TT, van Hulst RA, Endert EL, Clarijs P, Hoencamp R. Diving Hyperb. Med. 2024; 54(1): 39-46.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, South Pacific Underwater Medicine Society and European Underwater and Baromedical Society)
DOI
PMID
38507908
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Diving injuries are influenced by a multitude of factors. Literature analysing the full chain of events in diving accidents influencing the occurrence of diving injuries is limited. A previously published 'chain of events analysis' (CEA) framework consists of five steps that may sequentially lead to a diving fatality. This study applied four of these steps to predominately non-lethal diving injuries and aims to determine the causes of diving injuries sustained by divers treated by the Diving Medical Centre of the Royal Netherlands Navy.
Language: en
Keywords
Arterial gas embolism; Decompression sickness; Incidents; Risk factors; Safety; Underwater hazards