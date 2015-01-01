Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Diving injuries are influenced by a multitude of factors. Literature analysing the full chain of events in diving accidents influencing the occurrence of diving injuries is limited. A previously published 'chain of events analysis' (CEA) framework consists of five steps that may sequentially lead to a diving fatality. This study applied four of these steps to predominately non-lethal diving injuries and aims to determine the causes of diving injuries sustained by divers treated by the Diving Medical Centre of the Royal Netherlands Navy.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study was performed on diving injuries treated by the Diving Medical Centre between 1966 and 2023. Baseline characteristics and information pertinent to all four steps of the reduced CEA model were extracted and recorded in a database.



RESULTS: A total of 288 cases met the inclusion criteria. In 111 cases, all four steps of the CEA model could be applied. Predisposing factors were identified in 261 (90%) cases, triggers in 142 (49%), disabling agents in 195 (68%), and 228 (79%) contained a (possible-) disabling condition. The sustained diving injury led to a fatality in seven cases (2%). The most frequent predisposing factor was health conditions (58%). Exertion (19%), primary diver errors (18%), and faulty equipment (17%) were the most frequently identified triggers. The ascent was the most frequent disabling agent (52%).



CONCLUSIONS: The CEA framework was found to be a valuable tool in this analysis. Health factors present before diving were identified as the most frequent predisposing factors. Arterial gas emboli were the most lethal injury mechanism.

