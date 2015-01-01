Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) often precedes the onset of epileptic (ES) or psychogenic nonepileptic seizures (PNES) with depression being a common comorbidity. The relationship between depression severity and quality of life (QOL) may be related to resting-state network complexity. We investigated these relationships in adults with TBI-only, TBI + ES, or TBI + PNES using Sample Entropy (SampEn), a measure of physiologic signals complexity.



METHODS: Adults with TBI-only (n = 60), TBI + ES (n = 21), or TBI + PNES (n = 56) completed the Beck Depression Inventory-II (BDI-II; depression symptom severity) and QOL in Epilepsy (QOLIE-31) assessments and underwent resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (rs-fMRI). SampEn values derived from six resting state functional networks were calculated per participant. Effects of group, network, and group-by-network-interactions for SampEn were investigated with a mixed-effects model. We examined relationships between BDI-II, QOL, and SampEn of each of the networks.



RESULTS: Groups did not differ in age, but there was a higher proportion of women with TBI + PNES (p = 0.040). TBI + ES and TBI-only groups did not differ in BDI-II or QOLIE-31 scores, while the TBI + PNES group scored worse on both measures. The fixed effects of the model revealed significant differences in SampEn values across networks (lower SampEn for the frontoparietal network compared to other networks). The likelihood ratio test for group-by-network-interactions was significant (p = 0.033). BDI-II was significantly negatively associated with Overall QOL scale scores in all groups, and significantly negatively associated with network SampEn values only in the TBI + PNES group. SIGNIFICANCE: Only TBI + PNES had significant relationships between depression symptom severity and network SampEn values indicating that the resting state network complexity is related to depression severity in this group but not in TBI + ES or TBI-only. PLAIN LANGUAGE SUMMARY: The brain has a complex network of internal connections. How well these connections work may be affected by TBI and seizures and may underlie mental health symptoms including depression; the worse the depression, the worse the quality of life. Our study compared brain organization in people with TBI, people with epilepsy after TBI, and people with nonepileptic seizures after TBI. Only people with nonepileptic seizures after TBI showed a relationship between how organized their brain connections were and how bad was their depression. We need to better understand these relationships to develop more impactful, effective treatments.

