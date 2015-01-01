|
Citation
|
Blix I, Glad KA, Undset A, Wentzel-Larsen T, Ottesen AA, Jensen TK, Dyb G. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2326736.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38506895
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: After exposure to a potentially traumatic event, survivors may experience thoughts about 'what could have happened', referred to as counterfactual thoughts (CFTs). CFTs have been found to have a negative impact on survivors' mental health. This is the first study to investigate whether parents of trauma survivors experience CFTs and the association with psychological distress in this group.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
counterfactual thinking; estrés postraumático; padres; parents; pensamiento contrafactual; posttraumatic stress; secondary trauma; Trauma; trauma secundario