Abstract

Background and objective: The current study aimed to investigate the within-day symptom dynamics in PTSD patients, specifically focusing on symptoms that most predict changes in other symptoms. The study included a baseline diagnostic assessment, followed by an assessment using the experience sampling method (ESM) via a smartphone.



METHOD: Participants answered questions related to their PTSD symptoms four times per day for 15 consecutive days (compliance rate 75%). The clinical sample consisted of 48 treatment-seeking individuals: 44 with PTSD as a primary diagnosis, and four patients with subsyndromal PTSD, all of whom had not yet begun trauma-focused treatment. The ESM assessment included the 20 items from the PTSD Checklist for DSM-5, five items from the International Trauma Questionnaire (ITQ) assessing disturbances in relationships and functional impairment, and two items from the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5 assessing symptoms of depersonalization and derealization.



RESULTS: Temporal networks (prospective associations between symptoms) showed that changes in hypervigilance predicted changes in the greatest number of symptoms at the next time point. Furthermore, hypervigilance showed temporal connections with at least one additional symptom from each of the DSM-5 PTSD symptom clusters.



CONCLUSIONS: Results show that the contemporaneous network (representing the relationship between given symptoms within the same assessment occasion) and the temporal network (representing prospective associations between symptoms) differ and that it is important to estimate both. Some findings from earlier research are replicated, but heterogeneity across studies remains. Future studies should include potential moderators.

Language: en