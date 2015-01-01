|
Stefanovic M, Takano K, Wittekind CE, Ehring T. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2317675.
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
38506735
Background and objective: The current study aimed to investigate the within-day symptom dynamics in PTSD patients, specifically focusing on symptoms that most predict changes in other symptoms. The study included a baseline diagnostic assessment, followed by an assessment using the experience sampling method (ESM) via a smartphone.
Language: en
análisis de redes; contemporáneo; contemporaneous; ESM; multilevel VAR; network analysis; Posttraumatic stress disorder; temporal; Temporal; Trastorno de estrés postraumático; VAR de multiniveles