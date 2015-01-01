Abstract

BACKGROUND: In China, mental health services do not currently meet the needs of bereaved people with symptoms of prolonged grief disorder (PGD). Internet-based grief interventions may help fill this gap, but such programmes have not yet been developed or evaluated in China. The proposed study aims to investigate the effectiveness, acceptability, and feasibility of an online self-help intervention programme named Healing Grief for bereaved Chinese with prolonged grief, and to explore the psychological mechanisms of potential improvements.



METHODS: We designed a two-arm randomised controlled trial. At least 128 participants will be randomly assigned to either an Internet-based intervention group or a waitlist-control group. The Internet-based intervention will be developed based on the dual process model, integrating techniques of psychoeducation, behavioural activation, cognitive reappraisal, and meaning reconstruction, and will be delivered via expressive writing. The intervention comprises six modules, with two sessions in each module, and requires participants to complete two sessions per week and complete the intervention in 6 weeks. The primary outcomes include effectiveness, acceptability, and feasibility. The effectiveness will be assessed by measures of prolonged grief, posttraumatic stress, anxiety, and depressive symptoms. Acceptability and feasibility will be evaluated using survey and interview on user experience characteristics. Secondary outcomes include moderators and mediators, such as dual process coping, grief rumination, mindfulness, and continuing bond, to explore the psychological mechanisms of potential improvement. Assessments will take place at pre-intervention, post-intervention, and 3-month follow-up.



CONCLUSION: The proposed study will determine the effectiveness, acceptability, and feasibility of the newly developed online self-help intervention for bereaved Chinese with prolonged grief and clarify how the intervention helps with symptom improvements. Such an intervention may play an important role in easing the imbalance between the delivery and receipt of bereavement psychological services in China.

