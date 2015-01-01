Abstract

The present study aimed to explore the relationship between emotional intimate partner violence (IPV) and different forms of violence (e.g., stalking perpetration and victimization, physical IPV perpetration and victimization, sexual IPV perpetration and victimization, and controlling behaviors) using a meta-analysis. Data from 188 studies, yielding 382 effect sizes, were used to compare the strength of correlates for IPV victimization versus perpetration, as well as gendered results. This meta-analysis found, in order of strength, controlling behaviors victimization, physical IPV victimization, physical IPV perpetration, sexual IPV victimization, stalking victimization, and sexual IPV perpetration were significantly associated with emotional IPV victimization. The meta-analysis also found, in order of strength, emotional IPV perpetration was positively associated with stalking perpetration, physical IPV perpetration, causing injury to a partner, controlling behaviors victimization, sexual IPV perpetration, physical IPV victimization, controlling behaviors perpetration, and sexual IPV victimization. This study found limited significant differences around gender, with physical IPV victimization approaching significance for emotional IPV perpetration for women. The current study highlights the implications associated with early assessment and intervention in cases of IPV.

Language: en